Dakota Johnson Shares A Look Inside Stunning Hollywood Home

Dakota Johnson’s cozy home in the Hollywood Hills is just as dreamy as you’d think.

The actress invited Architectural Digest into her three-bedroom humble abode for their upcoming April issue, sharing a tour of her stunning design choices.

Following a peak into her gorgeous green kitchen to her rich bronze living room and stunning master bath, Johnson says, “I think the key to a healthy relationship is double sinks.”

“I was immediately drawn to how it was clean but also cozy,” she added. “I thought, I’ll never want to sell this place.”

With previous owner “Glee” and “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy, the home is full of Hollywood history including a photograph of late writer and her father Don Johnson’s friend Hunter S. Thompson, a seating card from musician Patti Smith and a photo from the actress’ appearance on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”‘s 40th-anniversary show in 2015. The pic show Johnson posing with Taylor Swift, Derek Jeter, Sarah Palin, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and 50 Cent.

Watch the full tour below: