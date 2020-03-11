Nick Offerman And Jimmy Fallon Play A Hilarious Game Of ‘Word Sneak’

Nick Offerman has a gift for making awkward conversation flow.

The “Devs” star was on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday night, and host Jimmy Fallon had him join in on a game of “Word Sneak”.

For the game, the duo were assigned a series of random words and phrases like “Okay Boomer” and “Narnia”, and then had to casually insert them into their casual conversation.

Also on the show, Offerman talks about his “resting empathy face,” and discussed his podcast with his wife Megan Mullally, “In Bed with Nick Megan”, based on their bestselling book.