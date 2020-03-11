HAIM Belt Out Britney Spears’ ‘I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman’ During New York Deli Performance

HAIM belted out a cover of Britney Spears’ “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman” during a performance at Sarge’s Delicatessen in New York Tuesday.

The group embarked on a five-date “Deli” tour this week and were captured on social media singing the much-loved hit.

Este Haim nailed Spears’ voice, assuming lead vocals on the song.

HAIM also appeared on “The Tonight Show” this week to perform their track “Summer Girl”.

The band’s upcoming album Women in Music Part III is set to be released April 24.

