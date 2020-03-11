Justin Bieber And Quavo Announced For 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Justin Bieber has special intentions for the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The “Yummy” singer has been confirmed as a marquee performer for the awards show. He will perform his latest single “Intentions” with Migos member Quavo.

Bieber is also nominated for three orange blimps: two nominations for Favourite Music Collaboration (“10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay, “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran) and one for Favourite Male Artist.

Chance the Rapper will host this year’s awards show. Other nominees include Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers and Megan Thee Stallion. The 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards take place on Sunday, March 22.