Elisabeth Hasselbeck Praises Donald Trump’s ‘Strong Leadership,’ Prays For End Of Coronavirus On ‘The View’

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to “The View” as a guest host on Wednesday, but it wasn’t without a bit of controversy as she butted heads with Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sonny Hostin over Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus situation.

Hasselbeck and her co-hosts including Meghan McCain entered a studio with no live audience after ABC adopted a “social distancing” policy for their live shows.

CALMING CORONAVIRUS FEARS: After more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were confirmed on Tuesday evening, the co-hosts discuss Pres. Trump’s handling of the novel virus and share what precautions they’re taking amid the outbreak. https://t.co/A3KVbgImL2 pic.twitter.com/F48yqvzaQk — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2020

While Behar joked about “taking a bath in Purell” and Hostin revealed her kids’ school was closed as she expressed concern for her elderly grandmother, Hasselbeck announced there was a “fine line between precaution and panic.”

Admitting “I think everyone should be extra careful,” Hasselbeck continues: “Yes, we take precautions, we’re gonna Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks. I also think we shouldn’t be in a state of panic because what we’re doing — and taking cues from our president — is taking early, strong bold actions to keep this at bay as much as we possibly can right now. We’re still on the front end of this. I feel comfortable and confident because of strong leadership.”

Behar was quick to cut the guest host off, stating Trump “has told us nothing of importance.”

Confused, Hasselbeck responded by asking, “What do you mean by that? He’s actually proposing a middle-class tax halt right now.”

“I think when you look at the response, Elisabeth, from this administration, it really hasn’t been good,” Hostin replied. “I don’t think we’ve seen real leadership, we don’t even have real testing.”

“I think we should prepare, I think we should pray, I’n not going to let coronavirus rule me,” Hasselbeck continues. “These early actions by the president on travel restrictions, etcetera, I do believe long term will help our country. We have [an economic] buffer over time that can absorb this. I do think our leadership right now is pointing us to say hey, this is not a panic situation. This is a precautionary situation, use Purell, wash our hands, we’re gonna be okay guys!”

Hasselbeck offered a bit of advice in the face of COVID-19, urging viewers to “Find a way to love somebody and hug them in a way that we can because we need our hearts and our heads to be cared for as well. I think we’re in a state where we can love each other well during this also.”

After a clip from the show was posted online, Hasselbeck’s former co-host Rosie O’Donnell — who famously argued with Hasselbeck during their time on the show — slammed her response to coronavirus.