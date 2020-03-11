Ming-Na Wen ‘Grateful’ To Attend ‘Mulan’ Premiere 22 Years After Disney Debuted The Animated Classic

Ming-Na Wen is bringing honour to “Mulan” 22 years after lending her voice to the iconic role.

The actress, now 56, who voiced Mulan in Disney’s 1998 animated classic, stepped out to celebrate the premiere of the brand new live-action remake.

For the new film, starring Liu Yifei as the female warrior, Disney forwent the musical aspect of the original and focused only on the beloved story.

And after the premiere, Wen shared a photo of the 22-year difference from the 1998 red carpet to Tuesday night’s premiere on Instagram.

“Two premieres, 22 years apart, celebrating the beautiful story of Fa Mulan. ❤️,” she wrote. “I am so grateful to Disney for keeping the folklore of this Chinese woman warrior alive with this marvellous live-action film.”

“What a treat to be on the red carpet with my family & with the new Mulan, Liu Yifei, (who will rock your world with her badassery!),” Wen added. “The 2020 @mulan gang brought honour to the house of #Mulan! Congratulations! You all have to see it when it comes out March 27th!”

The brand new “Mulan” hits big screens March 27, while the original is available to stream on Disney+.