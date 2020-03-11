Dwyane Wade Shades Son Zaire’s Basketball Coach: ‘My Son Ain’t Playing’

Dwyane Wade has seemingly taken exception with his son’s basketball coach.

Wade is displeased with the Sierra Canyon School basketball team’s coach for seemingly benching his son, Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade. Wade made the remark on TNT’s “Inside the NBA”.

“I will not be there,” he said, according to a clip shared on social media. “My son ain’t playing, and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach. I won’t be there, but I’ll be rooting for the kids.”

“Yikes — on national television!” teased co-host Candace Parker.

Wade has been a very hands-on part of his son’s basketball prospect. He once stressed to People, “I’m in the passenger’s seat, but I’m definitely not in the backseat. He’s in the driver’s seat.”