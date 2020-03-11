Adam Sandler Postpones March Dates On His Comedy Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Adam Sandler is the latest act to pull the plug on public performances.

The actor and comedian took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the cancellation of several stops on his stand-up comedy tour, Adam Sandler 100% Fresher Tour 2020.

“Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” he tweeted, promising fans that the dates will be rescheduled “once things are back to normal.”

Naturally, he had to throw in a joke at the expense of his buddy Rob Schneider: “Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs.”

Sandler also instructed fans to “hold onto their tickets as new dates will be announced as soon as possible” in the follow-up tweet.

Just last month the actor announced additional tour dates through March and April, continuing the tour he began last year with added stops in Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. Eight of the upcoming dates are affected by the postponement with April dates unaffected at this time.

Sandler’s comedy tour joins cancelled or postponed festivals and events including Coachella, SXSW, RuPaul’s DragCon, New York City Half-Marathon, Stagecoach and a number of concert tours as well as Pearl Jam’s concert tour which was set to kick off in Toronto this month.