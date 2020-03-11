Vanessa Lachey Says ‘Shower Sex’ Is Key To Her Marriage With Nick Lachey: ‘The Kids Are At School’

Vanessa Lachey has a sensual and efficient way to keep her marriage steamy.

Lachey appeared on a new episode of Brie and Nikki Bella’s “The Bellas Podcast” to dish on her healthy marriage. Vanessa and Nick Lachey have been married for nine years and co-host “Love is Blind”.

“Shower sex,” is the key she explained. “I’m in the shower and I’m like, ‘I have a full day. You have a full day. It’s either now or never.’ The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex.”

Nikki shared her shower sex experiences. Apparently she and fiance Artem Chigvintsev “stopped” having shower sex because they need a “bigger shower.”

“If you tell Artem, ‘I want to have sex with you in the shower so we need a bigger shower,’ I have a feeling he’ll be like ‘Extreme Makeover’. In 48 hours, you’ll have a brand-new marble shower,” Lachey theorized.

“I always say, ‘Tomorrow wake me up.’ And [Nick’s] like you know that never works because I’m never a morning sex girl. I’m not. I’m sorry. I need to be late night, which is why I’m in the shower and he’s there and the kids are gone,” Lachey added. “I say babe and he knows exactly.”