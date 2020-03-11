The Jonas Brothers Wowed By 10-Year-Old Magician Aidan McCann

The Jonas Brothers can’t wrap their heads around the brain of pint-sized magician Aidan McCann.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas dropped by “Aidan’s Magic Corner” on Ellen DeGeneres’ EllenTube. The Jonas Brothers took part in what is the premiere of a four-part digital series featuring McCann, 10, and various celebrities.

The Kildaire, Ireland-native dazzled the Jo Bros with card tricks. In one instance, Kevin was asked to choose someone’s birthday. He picked Joe’s. Kevin received a card in correlation with Joe’s birthday and that same card appeared in a pre-written birthday card by McCann.

The debut episode of “Aidan’s Magic Corner” premiered on Wednesday.