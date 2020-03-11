Dixie Chicks Say Kids Kept Them From Touring: ‘Teenagers Are A Lot Harder Than Babies’

The Dixie Chicks put touring to the side because family comes first.

RELATED: Dixie Chicks Talk New Music On ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

The “Landslide” singers sat down with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1” to talk about their new upcoming tour. It has been four years since the group went on a major tour and Martie Maguire said their duties as parents took priority.

“Well the kids — our nine kids, collectively — are why we paused for so long,” Maguire explained. “I’m finding out that teenagers are a lot harder than babies.”

“Yeah, you know, my boys are actually really supportive and really excited for the music, and they are fans,” Maines continued. “They’re not too cool to like their mom’s job.”

RELATED: The Dixie Chicks Discuss Those Controversial War Comments

The Dixie Chicks will release their highly-anticipated eighth studio album Gaslighter on May 1. No dates for their upcoming tour have been announced.