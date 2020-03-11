‘Survivor’ Delays Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Global’s “Survivor” has delayed production of their upcoming 41st season amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

CBS provided the following statement to ET Canada: “Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of “Survivor” have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji. Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19th. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority.”

Host Jeff Probst issued a letter to the “Survivor” crew, alerting them of the change that read: “Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date for ‘Survivor’ season 41.”

He added, “Though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan. This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step.”

“Survivor” isn’t the only reality competition show to halt production, “The Amazing Race” also paused filming until the outbreak is under control.

While fans have to wait a little longer for the new season, past seasons of “Survivor” are available to stream on the GlobalTV app.