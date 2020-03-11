Prince Charles Keeps Forgetting He’s Not Supposed To Shake Hands Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Prince of Wales attending the annual Prince's Trust Awards 2020 held at the London Palladium.

Prince Charles has shaken a lot of hands in his day, and he’s finding it a tough habit to break.

With the Prince of Wales and the rest of the royals advised to avoid handshakes over concerns about the coronavirus, he found it exceptionally difficult while attending The Prince’s Trust Awards at London’s Palladium on Wednesday.

In a video filmed as he arrives, Charles is seen exiting his car — and immediately extends his hand before quickly snapping it back.

He then walks over to a reception line where several people are waiting to meet him, and does the exact same thing. As he holds his hand outstretched to a man who has apparently been instructed not to shake, he immediately whips his hand back, and instead offers a Namaste bow.

“It’s just so hard not to,” he quipped of not shaking hands.

Prince Charles says he is struggling not to shake hands because of #Coronavirus Arriving at @PrincesTrust awards this afternoon, he twice extended his hand before withdrawing it at the last minute. ‘It’s just so hard to remember not to,’ he laughed and offered a #Namaste instead pic.twitter.com/cGGpPsvZfH — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2020

The Prince’s Trust was founded by the Prince of Wales in 1976, with a mission of helping vulnerable 11- to 30-year-olds who are struggling at school or having difficulties finding employment.

The Prince of Wales helped honour the achievements of remarkable young people today at the #PrincesTrustAwards, which recognise those who have overcome issues and made a success of their lives with the help of the charity. See more by following ➡️ @PrincesTrust pic.twitter.com/Tyx7wx7P17 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 11, 2020

Luminaries on hand at this year’s Prince’s Trust Awards, reported the Daily Mail, included actress Anna Friel and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, who accessorized his tuxedo with coronavirus-fighting black latex gloves.

Also on hand was Pierce Brosnan, sporting some new facial hair – for his new role in “Cinderella” as the King – reminiscent of KFC founder Col. Sanders.

Brosnan also greeted Prince Charles, with the two exchanging Namastes.

