‘Riverdale’ Production Halted In Vancouver Due To Coronavirus Concerns

“Riverdale” is the latest television show to be affected by the coronavirus.

Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, has confirmed that production of the Vancouver-shot series, which airs on The CW and streams on Netflix, has been halted due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

According to a statement provided to ET Canada by Warner Bros. TV, production was shut down over concerns that someone working on the show had recently been in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

“The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation,” reads the statement.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” the statement continues. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

The statement concludes: “Out of an abundance of caution, production on ‘Riverdale’ is currently suspended.”

Other series that have had production affected by concerns over COVID-19 include “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which halted on-location shooting in Prague, along with reality series “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race”, both of which have suspended production.

In addition, numerous New York City-based daytime and late-night talk shows have announced they’ll be broadcasting without a studio audience, a lengthy list ranging from “Good Morning America” to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.