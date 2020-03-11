Michelle Obama Offers Sweet Response To 4-Year-Old Who Went Viral For Calling Herself ‘Ugly’

A four-year-old girl named Ariyonna has become embraced by the internet after an Instagram video in which she admitted she felt “ugly” went viral.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to repost the heartbreaking video, in which the youngster is having her hair styled and declares, “I’m so ugly.”

As the stylist balks, insisting, “You are just so gorgeous,” Ariyonna breaks into tears and collapses into the stylist’s arms.

“Ariyonna, you are gorgeous,” Obama wrote in the caption.

“In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you — and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave black girl — just how precious you are,” she added.

Obama wasn’t the only celebrity to reach out to the little girl. Viola Davis also responded with her own Instagram post.

“THIS is the motivating factor for Black women to leave a legacy… of WORTH of BEAUTY!” wrote the “How to Get Away with Murder” star.

“We are fighting hundreds of years of brutal conditioning of being considered less than,” she continued. “It is sprinkled in our language, behaviour, laws, music…etc.. and trickles down to our youth. I’m speaking LIFE into Ariyonna. From a sista who looks a lot like you…. you were born worthy therefore you were born beautiful!”

Former “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox also issued a sweet response, titling her post “Teaching our Black Daughters Their Beauty and Worth.”