Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Confirm They’ve Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they’ve both tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first Hollywood celebrities to be stricken with COVID-19.

Hanks and Wilson are currently in Australia, where he broke the news in a statement issued to ET Canada.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the two-time Oscar winner, wrote Hanks.

“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks continued. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks concluded by writing, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks also shared the statement with his Instagram followers.

Hanks and Wilson add to a total, as of Wednesday evening, of more than 126,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hanks and Wilson are both 63 years old; according to the Centers for Disease Control, those aged 60 and older are considered to be at higher risk when contracting the virus.