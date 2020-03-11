Coronavirus: NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Basketball fans clear out after it is announced that an NBA basketball game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City has been postponed, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player has “preliminarily” tested positive for COVID-19.

“The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement shared Wednesday evening.

“At that time, tonight’s game was cancelled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

READ MORE: WHO declares novel coronavirus disease a pandemic

The statement said the NBA is suspending gameplay after all matches are completed on Wednesday.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” it said.

The news comes two days after the Toronto Raptors faced off against the Jazz.

Meanwhile, the National Hockey League released a statement Wednesday night in response to the NBA’s decision.

“The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options,” the statement said, adding an update is expected to be given on Thursday.

More to come.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

National Hockey League Statement Regarding Coronavirus: https://t.co/AKrmh8ao4F pic.twitter.com/PZ7dQBbGVB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

© Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.