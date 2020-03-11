Report: Michael Strahan Accuses Ex-Wife Of A ‘Pattern Of Abusive Conduct’ Toward Their Daughters

Michael Strahan is reportedly going after his ex-wife and seeking full custody of their children, and he’s making some pretty shocking allegations as he does it.

That’s the report coming from TMZ, which claims to have court documents in which the “Good Morning America” host accuses ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan of physically and emotionally abusing their daughters.

According to the court documents, the former New York Giants star, 48, is asking that he be granted primary custody of their 15-year-old twins, Sophia and Isabella, pointing to what he alleges his her “pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years.”

Strahan and his ex-wife were married from 1999–2006, and the documents also claim that he has hard evidence of the abuse that will be shared in sealed documents.

Among his claims is that his ex-wife is no longer taking their daughters to court-ordered therapy sessions, and that she’s the reason the girls have been missing sporting events.

According to TMZ, Strahan currently has visitation rights, but is asking that his daughters — who live with their mother in South Carolina — be allowed to move to New York and live with him.

He’s also asking that his ex be “held in criminal and civil contempt for her alleged actions.”

People has reached out to reps for Strahan and his ex-wife.