Nickelodeon Postpones Kids’ Choice Awards Due To Coronavirus

Another entertainment event is being postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Nickelodeon announced it was postponing this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, which were scheduled to be held at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 22.

The network announced the postponement in an statement.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority,” Nickelodeon said.

“We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

Chance the Rapper was to have made his debut hosting this year’s event.

Ahead of the postponement, Chance told People he was stoked to host.

“It’s a huge honour and a big deal,” he said. “I’d watch Nickelodeon — it was channel 54 here — it was all I watched, and I watched crazy, super amazing people host my whole life. To be able to be in that world is like a fantasy.”

He was also psyched for his daughters to watch him host. “My oldest daughter is excited whenever I’m on TV, and my youngest daughter is excited whenever anything happens, so there will be some smiles in the house for sure,” he said.

No replacement date for the Kids’ Choice Awards was revealed.