Actor Glen Powell is officially a licensed pilot, and it’s all because of his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Tom Cruise.

Powell announced the news in a video he shared with his Instagram followers on Wednesday

“Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot’s dream while shooting @topgunmovie,” he wrote in the caption.

“Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it,” he added. “After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van.”

According to Powell, Cruise is responsible for him attaining his pilot’s license.

“For Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid,” he explained. “And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing… I’m the real deal.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is slated to zoom into theatres this summer.