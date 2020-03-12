Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals Who Else She’d Date From The ‘Bachelor’ World And Which Celebrity Has Slid Into Her DMs In Tell-All ‘Ellen’ Game

Hannah Ann Sluss doesn’t hold back as she discusses all things “The Bachelor” during an appearance on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Sluss plays a game of “Hannah Ann-swers” with guest host Sean Hayes, and he questions her on everything from whether her ex-fiancé Peter Weber is a good kisser, to who else she’s interested in dating from Bachelor Nation.

The reality TV star first admits she’s single and ready to mingle, before saying of Weber being a good kisser: “I don’t know about that one.”

Hayes then asks, “Are you doing ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?” to which Sluss replies, “There might be a bikini waiting for me, I don’t know!”

As the actor questions Sluss on who she’d be interested in dating from the “Bachelor” world, she insists: “I think this is the easiest question, Tyler Cameron.”

She also says David Spade has slid into her DMs, as well as saying of her ex: “I don’t regret loving Peter, I regret trusting [him] probably.”