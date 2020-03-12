Jenna Elfman On Being A Scientologist: ‘I Know What I Know’

It’s rare to hear Jenna Elfman comment on Scientology.

Us Weekly caught up with the “Fear the Walking Dead” at the NASCAR Auto Club 400 and asked about her relationship with the controversial religion.

RELATED: Leah Remini Reacts To Beck Backtracking On Scientology: ‘P**sy Move’

Explaining that Scientology helps her “stay grounded,” she added, “The controversy is boring. It’s nothing to me. I know what I know, and how much it helps me.”

The 48-year-old has commented on Scientology in the past, who credits the religion with keeping her relationships and marriage strong.

“Well, I’ve been a Scientologist for 28 years and that’s a huge part of what helps us keep our communication going and our relationship,” she said to People in 2018.

“We’ve never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there,” she continued. “Raising children, maintaining my sanity in a crazy world. Our world is crazy, it’s getting crazier, and Hollywood is the ne plus ultra of crazy.”

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell Reacts To Tom Cruise’s Scientology Beliefs: ‘It Does Make Me Worry About Him’

Elfman is one of many celebrities who are devout Scientologists, including Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, and John Travolta.

Other celebrities have left the Church of Scientology and have since strongly opposed the church, accusing the organization of abuses, of which actress Leah Remini’s documentary series “Scientology and the Aftermath” sought to expose.