Emily Blunt Gives James Corden An Electric Shock After He Fails To Remember The Names Of Her Kids: ‘They Mean Nothing To You!’

Emily Blunt mocked her friend James Corden during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Late Late Show” after he forgot the names of her two daughters.

Blunt and Corden have been pals for years, with them previously working on the film “Into The Woods” together.

Despite regularly hanging out with one another’s families, Corden apparently wasn’t taking much notice of Blunt and husband John Krasinski’s little ones.

And the talk-show host paid the price for it, as the duo took part in a “Shock Therapy” quiz, in which Blunt gave Corden an electric shock despite eventually guessing correctly.

As Corden struggled to remember the names, Blunt insisted: “You’ve seen them, you’ve been around them.”

Corden replied: “I know one for sure, Hazel, because you were pregnant with Hazel when we were doing the film.”

Blunt added, “But my younger one means nothing to you!”

Corden correctly guessed Blunt’s younger daughter’s name — Violet — but not before she accidentally pressed her buzzer.

