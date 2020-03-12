Niall Horan And James Corden Walk ‘500 Miles’ To Solve A Hostage Situation

The real solution to any high-pressure situation is the Proclaimers.

On Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show”, Niall Horan joined James Corden for a hilarious new sketch.

In the sketch, police are dealing with a serious hostage situation, but with all other options exhausted they call in the big guns: the Scottish rock duo singing their ’90s hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”.

Horan and Corden arrive, wearing wigs, glasses and matching outfits, singing the karaoke classic. They walk right into the building with the hostage-taker, and in a matter of moments the situation is resolved and the hostages go free.

In another situation, the Proclaimers actually bring a man back to life after a car accident, thanks to the song, while another crisis sees them responding to a man threatening to jump off a building.