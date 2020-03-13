Tom Colicchio Talks ‘Top Chef: All Stars LA’ And The Show’s Impact On America’s Culinary Scene

Five-time James Beard award winner and permanent “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio is teasing what fans can expect to see on the upcoming season of the revered reality television series.

This year’s all-star competition takes place in Los Angeles, where 15 former contestants return to battle it out for the coveted culinary title and $250,000 — the biggest prize purse in the show’s 14 year history.

“$250,000 is a nice cheque,” Colicchio tells ET Canada. But he admits that walking away with a win isn’t the be-all and end-all. “A lot of the chefs that do well on the show, they have access to funding to open restaurants, they get book deals,” Colicchio explains. “Just doing well on the show is enough to launch a career.”

“Our chefs are winning Beard awards, they’re winning Best New Chef in Food And Wine magazine,” he continues. “And so, this isn’t about a bunch of people who [are] just…’flash in a pan’ reality celebrities and then they disappear. They’re really showing what it takes, and what the process is for chefs who are working. So, it’s real. It’s authentic.”

Although some big names are back in the kitchen, Colicchio keeps coy in terms of who he’s rooting for.

“I was excited to see all of them. I don’t play favourites,” he laughs. “I think it is nice to see the rivalry between [season six cast members] Kevin [Gillespie] and Bryan [Voltaggio].” Later Colicchio adds, “I think that because the chefs have been through this before, there’s some gamesmanship happening — in a good way. It’s a good season.”

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo — Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

In late 2017, Colicchio wrote a powerful open letter calling out the rampant sexism embedded within restaurant culture as the #MeToo Movement was taking off. When asked about this season’s near gender parity, he’s quick to point out, “We always have gender parity in the cast. We’ve been doing that since day one… on our permanent judging panel, there’s more women than men.” The panel includes host Padma Lakshmi and Canada’s own Gail Simmons.

When pushed further on how “Top Chef” has contributed to more diverse representation within America’s culinary scene, Colicchio answers passionately.

“That’s a great question, and I think the show has actually done a lot,” he asserts. “We consciously — specifically casting and Bravo — [were] really cognizant to make sure that everyone was represented. So we have equal amounts of men and women. We’re looking for LGBTQ people to represent themselves, and African Americans, and Latinos, and we’ve had several people on who are recent immigrants. So, I think it’s important, because our industry is made up of a real diverse pool.”

“I think the show has done a great job of letting the public see that we’re making an effort,” Colicchio notes, but he’s also fully aware that the process hasn’t been perfect.

“If you go back and look at some of the earlier episodes, you see that there was definitely some sexism at play… that wouldn’t fly today. Again, it’s a Petri dish we’re putting together. But you see these things play out.”

The competition is clearly no joke, with many reaching their boiling point.

“What people don’t understand is how grueling the schedule is. You know, these chefs [go] 16 hours a day, there’s a camera in their face… there’s no break,” he reveals. “So halfway through, these contestants are exhausted. They’re just whipped. I mean, you hear time and time again — every single season — halfway through, these chefs are like ‘I had no idea it was this difficult.’ Now, this season they know how difficult it is. They’re all coming back. Even three or four episodes in, people are like ‘Man, I forgot how hard this was.'”

As for Colicchio’s recipe for “Top Chef” success?

“My feeling is that once you’re in the arena, you’ve got to get by on your own merit. Experience always is key. Always. You can’t substitute that.”

“Top Chef: All-Stars LA” premieres Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. on Food Network Canada.