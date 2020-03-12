Samantha Bee Calls Out Racism Stemming From The Coronavirus Outbreak

“Don’t be a racist” is always a good message.

That’s what Samantha Bee had to say on the latest episode of “Full Frontal”, in which she addressed the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Confirm They’ve Tested Positive For Coronavirus

In particular, Bee argued against people, including media figures and others, who have referred to the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus.”

In one Fox News clip, an anchor claims of China, “They started it and have yet to apologize.”

Bee responded, “China, we know it’s not your bad.

“Tying coronavirus to China and Chinese people isn’t just a racist dog whistle, it’s a whole racist orchestra… The coronavirus is not an excuse to be racist. Look, I know, I know… racism is like America’s weighted blanket. When everything is stressful nothing makes us feel more secure than treating other people like trash.”

RELATED: Nickelodeon Postpones Kids’ Choice Awards Due To Coronavirus

The host then shared a number of stories of racist incidents fuelled by the virus, including people avoiding Chinese restaurants.

“That is like not going to Ikea because you think all Swedish people want to burn you alive in a bear suit,” she joked, referencing last year’s horror hit “Midsommar”.

“The Trump administration is not going to save us,” Bee added. “We have to take care of each other. It is not okay to mistreat people out of fear and panic, especially when we’re doing so many other stupid things out of fear and panic.”