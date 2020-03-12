Kate Beckinsale Recalls Horrific Harvey Weinstein Story, Says He Called Her A ‘F**king C**t’ For Covering Up At Premiere

Kate Beckinsale has disclosed a shocking incident involving Harvey Weinstein as the disgraced producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault Wednesday.

Beckinsale revealed how Weinstein yelled at her and called her a “f**king c**t” for wearing a suit at the premiere for the 2001 movie “Serendipity”.

The actress told how the New York premiere took place just weeks after 9/11 happened, and that the cast were forced to attend despite not wanting to.

She explained that Weinstein had invited her over with her young daughter, who was under two at the time, to have a playdate with his similar-aged daughter.

However, when Beckinsale got there the nanny took the babies into another room and that’s when Weinstein screamed at her.

Beckinsale’s post included: “The minute the door closed he started screaming ‘you stupid f**king C**T, you C**T you ruined my premiere.’ I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, ‘If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your a** you shake your t**s you do not go down it looking like a f**king lesbian you stupid f**king c**t.

“The shock made me burst into tears. I tried to say ‘Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party.’ He said, ‘I don’t care – it’s my f**king premiere and if I want p***y on the red carpet that’s what I get.’

“Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony. But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly.”

See Beckinsale’s full post below.