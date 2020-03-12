Lady Gaga To Publish New Book For Young People ‘Channel Kindness’

Lady Gaga is getting into the publishing game.

The singer is set to release a new anthology book called Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, which will compile “inspirational stories written by young people.”

The book will also feature “personal notes of empowerment” from Gaga herself, according to NME.

The official synopsis reads, “The stories in Channel Kindness include a young writer who discovered the power of self-love after being bullied at school, someone who started a movement to lift the stigma around mental health, and another who created safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.”

Speaking to O, The Oprah Magazine, Gaga explained, “Channel Kindness is the embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instill a sense of hope in each of us. If these stories inspire one act of kindness, then we’ve accomplished our mission. We can’t do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren’t.”