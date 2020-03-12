Jimmy Kimmel Interviews The Uninformed About Coronavirus: ‘This Is My First Time Hearing About It’

Jimmy Kimmel is bringing attention to the threats of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The late-night talk-show host had his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” team take to the streets to interview the U.S. public on the growing pandemic. There was no shortage of people who were misinformed or uninformed about the disease.

“This is my first time hearing about it,” one man told the interviewer. “Explain it to me. What does it do?” Another said, “The president said it’s going to go away one day so it’s not that critical of a deal.”

“It’s been around forever,” claimed a third person. “If you ate cattle cubes when you were a kid and licked salt you’re safe.”

Fortunately, there were also members of the public who knew exactly what to do.

“If you’re nasty you should be scared,” said a man. “If you’re not washing your hands, taking care of yourself, being clean, not covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze. If you’re just letting all that oxygen fly out into the air, then you should be scared.”

Kimmel also tackled the coronavirus in a monologue titled, “The 5 Stages of Coronavirus”.