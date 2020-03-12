Shania Twain Says Having A Son Helped Her Survive Divorce

Being a parent can get people through hard times.

Shania Twain was on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week, and the host got her to open up about her divorce, and particularly, parenting her son through that period.

“You have to be selfless,” Twain admitted. “But what helps about that is, you’re not always so self-focused.

“That is a very helpful — I don’t want to say — distraction, but preoccupation that you love and enjoy… So it just wasn’t always about me all the time, and that was very helpful.”

In tribute to Twain, Clarkson performed a cover of her song “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” for her latest “Kellyoke” segment.