Gisele Bündchen Recalls Being Bullied About Her Height Growing Up: ‘It Was Hurtful And Embarrassing’

Gisele Bündchen talks to Marie Claire about parenting, exercise, diet, a greener future, and more in a new interview for April’s “Changemakers” issue.

The supermodel, who shares daughter Vivian, 7, and son Benjamin, 10, with husband Tom Brady, admits she was teased a lot growing up, and so, teaches her kids to be kind.

Bündchen shares, “My main focus with my children is to try to lead by example. Growing up, I was teased a lot because of my height. I was taller than all the boys and girls in my class, and some of the words my classmates said to me were hurtful and embarrassing.

“It took me many years to realize that my peers and the words they said did not have the power to define me unless I let them. Words have the power to inspire, to hurt, to motivate. I try to show my kids how words have so much power and to use them with care.

“If they don’t have anything loving to say, then they shouldn’t say anything; each person is special in his or her own way, and everybody has something unique to add to this world. We are all here to learn and grow.”

Bündchen also talks about her love of the outdoors and how she and her family stay healthy.

She says, “I love any type of exercise that I can do outdoors; horseback riding, biking, and skiing are some of my favourite ways to stay active and connect with nature. Not only do these activities help me stay in shape, but they help in giving me clarity and perspective. Being active fuels my body, mind, and soul. It just makes me happy.

“At our house, we try to eat organic foods that are in season and locally grown,” Bündchen, who teaches her kids about all the incredible things our planet provides us, adds of their diet: “We believe that by buying locally, we’ll have a better chance at getting foods that are fresh and also support local farmers. We eat mostly a plant-based diet.”