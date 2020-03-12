Kim Kardashian Shares Message From Psychic Sylvia Browne, Seemingly Predicting Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian West and her family are sharing some shocking predictions from the late psychic Sylvia Browne. On Wednesday night, amid mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the 39-year-old reality star shared a 2008 passage supposedly written by Browne, who died in 2013.

The passage reads, “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely.”

Kim tweeted a screenshot of the passage, writing, “Kourtney just sent this on our group chat.”

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Kim is also taking some necessary safety precautions with her family in their Calabasas, California, home. On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she had a doctor over at her house, where she demonstrated a new greeting of bumping feet.

“You should not do elbows, because you cough into your elbow, so no more elbows, or just do a little bow,” Kim says in the clip.

She then shows a gift of pretend makeup that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, brought over, but insists on wiping it down with Clorox wipes.

“I saw her cough and I’m not down for that,” Kim says of her younger sister.

The family recently returned from a trip to Palm Springs, where they sported sweatshirts that read, “Please wash your hands.”

There are currently more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. The spread of the disease has caused large-scale events to be cancelled or postponed, including Coachella, SXSW, and NBA games.

