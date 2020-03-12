New Disney Trailer Has A Lot Of ‘Soul’

Disney-Pixar has a beautiful, new animation film on the way titled “Soul”.

“Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town,” reads a synopsis. “But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth.

“Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience,” it continues. “As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

The film features voice work from Hollywood heavy-hitters Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs. A number of Oscar winners and nominees are working on the backend in areas like Original Score.

“Soul” hits theatres on June 18.