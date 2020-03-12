2020 Junos Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Crisis

The 2020 Juno Awards will not be going ahead amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The awards ceremony has officially been cancelled, as highlighted in a joint statement published Thursday.

“Through our collaborative discussions and with input and guidance and the full support of our trusted partners, including the Province of Saskatchewan, the City of Saskatoon, Tourism Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, it is with an incredibly heavy heart that we collectively confirm the cancellation of the 49th annual Juno Awards and Juno Week activities in Saskatoon due to concerns surrounding COVID-19,” the statement begins.

“We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety, and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities,” it continues. “We know this is the right decision based on the information we currently have and are continuing to receive. The situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

“We salute and appreciate all the 2020 nominees,” the statement concludes. “CARAS will continue to explore options to coordinate an alternative way to honour this year’s Juno Award winners and Special Award Recipients and support the creators and participants that so greatly benefit from the work done by CARAS and the Junos.”

The awards show was to be hosted by Canadian music star Alessia Cara. It included the induction of Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.