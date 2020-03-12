Emily Blunt Reveals The Strange Place She Keeps Her SAG Award, Talks Injury On ‘A Quiet Place’ Set

It’s been two years since the Abbott family crept onto big screens, bringing in over $340 million worldwide for “A Quiet Place”.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil, star Emily Blunt revealed there was a lot of pressure returning to the role that earned her a ton of awards, including her first-ever Screen Actors Guild Award, which she keeps in her walk-in closet.

“It’s in there, but maybe I’ll put that in somewhere a little more revealing,” admits Blunt. “But I also get a little bit embarrassed with people being like, ‘Oh, we get it.'”

Blunt’s husband John Krasinski might have been killed off at the end of the first instalment but he returns as writer, director, and executive producer of the sequel and she could not be more proud.

“No one was under more pressure than John,” she tells O’Neil. “I think that it was a fairly impossible task, which is why I’m so supremely proud of it. I’m proud of him. Because I think he had to go into with a lot of ambition, a lot of courage, and conviction.”

The upcoming sequel sees the Abbott family leave their home to face the silent world of creatures who hunt based on sound.

“There’s an investment in this incredible world that you can expand on,” says the actress. “But I don’t see this as a sequel. I see that it’s a continuation, this is just like, what happens next.”

Blunt also discussed the intense filming process, which was a lot more physical than the first.

“There’s a lot of running. So much running,” she admits. “I’m still in physical therapy on my knee from this film. I remember doing the bear-trap run and you’re running in bare feet and stuff and John was like, ‘Can you do a fake stumble?’ So I did like a fake stumble — totally jacked my knee!”

“A Quiet Place Part II” was set to arrive in theatres March 20 but has now been delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

Paramount Pictures also confirmed the delay in a statement to ET Canada: “After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’.”

Watch our full interview with Blunt below.