New Apple TV+ Beastie Boys Documentary Focuses On The 40-Year Friendship Behind The Music

A new, intimate, and personal look at the Beastie Boys is coming to Apple TV+.

Directed by Spike Jonze, “The Beastie Boys Story” was initially set to premiere at SXSW this week before the coronavirus concerns shut the festival down. But “The Beastie Boys Story” isn’t your average music doc — Jonze’s film is a “live documentary experience” featuring surviving members Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond telling their story on stage as footage from their lives and career play on the big screen behind them.

Jonze is a longtime friend and collaborator of the group, directing several of their music videos, including “Sabotage”. And in case you didn’t know, he’s also a “loud chewer,” according to the band’s press release.

The trailer for “The Beastie Boys Story”, which spans 40 years of music and friendship, shows Horovitz and Diamond looking back at their early days through old footage, personal photos and video, and of course, the stories behind the music. It’s a bittersweet moment for the group following the cancer-related death of founding member Adam Yauch at age 47 in 2012.

The film is set to premiere April 24 to coincide with the 26th anniversary of their chart-topping 1994 album Ill Communication. The project evolved out of Horovitz and Diamond’s book chronicling their rise to fame.