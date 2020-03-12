Coldplay Release Powerful Music Video For ‘Trouble In Town’

Coldplay just dropped the music video for their latest track “Trouble In Town”.

The band’s release is taken off their album Everyday Life, with the powerful video being inspired by George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

The clip is set in a dystopian world populated by animals, including street-hustling foxes, leopard cops, politician pigs, and a rabbit who just wants love in the world.

Lyrics include, “And I get no shelter / And I get no peace / And I just get more police / And I get no comfort / And I get no name / Everything is getting strange.”

All proceeds from the song and the video will go to the Innocence Project, an organization that works to overturn wrongful convictions in the U.S., and ACFS, a charity for vulnerable children in South Africa.

See some of the reaction to the video below.

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others" – Animal Farm This one's going to be super powerful. 30 mins. #troubleintown https://t.co/RmC63Gsvkt — Isha 🌙☀️🚀 (@believeinlove43) March 12, 2020

It’s a huge thing to realize that your favorite band uses their creativity and talent as a way to fight for what’s right!! I’M SO PROUD!!! 👏🏻 👏🏻 @coldplay #TroubleInTown — кяιѕтιαи 🌙☀️ (@kriiztiyan) March 12, 2020