John Krasinski: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Release Delayed Over Coronavirus

John Krasinski’s horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” was set to arrive in theatres March 20 but will now be delayed over coronavirus concerns.

The actor and director tweeted the announcement on Thursday morning citing “ever-changing circumstances” as the reason for postponing the release.

In a statement released to ET Canada, Paramount Pictures confirmed the delay.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’. We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace,” the statement reads.

The film held its premiere in New York City over the weekend while the film’s star Emily Blunt and Krasinski have been making the media rounds to promote the movie.

While North American theatres remain open, there are concerns the outbreak could lead to shutdowns in high-impact areas. Italy, China, South Korea, and France have closed cinemas due to the outbreak.

“A Quiet Place Part II” joins the James Bond film “No Time To Die” as the latest movie to be affected by COVID-19. “No Time To Die”‘s release was pushed from May to November while Sony moved “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” after Pixar’s “Onward” underperformed at the box office in its first week of release.