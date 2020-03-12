Kris Jenner Addresses Affair That Destroyed Her Marriage To Robert Kardashian: ‘My Biggest Regret Was The Fact That It Broke Up My Family’

Kris Jenner is keeping it “kandid” with her fans, opening up about the affair that destroyed her marriage to Robert Kardashian nearly two decades ago.

While appearing on the debut episode of fashion mogul Diane von Furstenberg’s “InCharge with DVF” podcast, the momager discussed her affair and divorce, saying it was the “scariest time.”

“I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old and we dated for four years and got married at 22. Sooner or later, during my life, when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family,” she confessed.

“I didn’t know what to do — I had four kids, I was single, I didn’t know where I was going to live, I didn’t know what I was going to do, I didn’t know how I was going to make a living.”

The 64-year-old also talks about her family’s TV empire, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and why she thinks fans have stuck around for 13 years.

“In the beginning, when we decided to sign on and do this TV show, all I kept thinking was, This is going to open so many doors to other things in life. I didn’t know what they were, but I felt like instinctually it was the right thing to do for my family,” she admitted.

“I think people can relate to different things, and I think that’s what makes people interested, because they go along this journey with us and there are marriages and divorces and babies and births of babies and Bruce and his transition…there’s a lot of stuff.”

Since the debut of their series, Jenner’s children grown their careers beyond reality TV, including Kim Kardashian, who started her journey through law school in 2019.

“When Kim was very young, she was working for her dad and always admired her dad, who was a big lawyer, and she always thought that was such an interesting occupation,” she shared.

“We used to always think maybe Rob would go to law school and follow in his dad’s footsteps…so for Kim to have this interest in prison reform and her work and her passion about stumbling across the information on Alice Johnson and really feeling like she could make a difference.”

Jenner continued: “She is trying to make a difference because she realizes she’s this very powerful voice of her generation, and she can make a difference.”

Check out more of Jenner’s interview on the “InCharge with DVF” podcast above.