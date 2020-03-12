Presley Gerber Says ‘People Love To Hate’ Him Over His Face Tattoo

Tattoo artist Jonboy shared his latest handiwork via social media: the new face ink for Cindy Crawford’s model son Presley Gerber.

Presley Gerber is still fending off the haters! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s 20-year-old son took to his Instagram Stories for yet another message directed at his critics.

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me.. Hmmmm?” Presley wrote.

The model got the word “Misunderstood” inked on his cheek last month, prompting a big response and lots of feelings online. Presley has since wiped his Instagram account of all images except for two.

The Hollywood heir previously shared video footage of himself at the shooting range, writing, “Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos?? y’all know nothing #waketfup.”

Presley isn’t the only star to recently spoke a new face tattoo. Check out Amber Rose defending her ink in the video below.

