John Legend Shares Adorable Video Of His Kids Doing An ‘Interpretive Dance’ To His New Song

John Legend may have two new backup dancers very soon.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter shared a sweet video of his three-year-old daughter Luna and one-year-old son Miles doing an “interpretive dance” to his new song “Conversations In The Dark” off his 2020 album of the same name.

In the video, Legend, who shares his two children with wife Chrissy Teigen, sings the enchanting melody at his piano as his daughter spins alongside him and his son adorably attempts to do the same.

“America’s most inexperienced dance troupe,” Legend jokingly captions the clip.

Legend’s “Conversations In The Dark” was featured on an episode of “This Is Us”; the singer debuted his love song back in January ahead of his guest appearance on the show.

In early February, the EGOT winner announced his 2020 “Big Love” tour, which will stop in 25 cities across North America.