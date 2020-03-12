KJ Apa Talks About His Bold Fashion Style: ‘Confidence Is Everything’

KJ Apa makes denim look amazing.

The “Riverdale” star is in the new issue of Men’s Health, showing off some cool jeans style, and talking about his own frenetic approach to fashion.

“I’m a very instinctual shopper, and very impulsive,” the 22-year-old says. “I’ll go out, I’ll see something, I don’t even try it on. I just buy it.”

KJ Apa. Photo: Kenneth Cappello for Men’s Health

Apa also reveals that he got some crucial fashion tips from his co-star Cole Sprouse.

“[He] looked at me about two years ago, and he goes, ‘Bro, you need a stylist.’ I was showing up to red carpets in jeans and button-down T-shirts,” the actor says. “And I realized, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to get this sorted out.’”

As for his own fashion advice, Apa has one crucial tip: “Confidence is everything. Otherwise, everyone can see you look uncomfortable, and it’s not a good look.”

KJ Apa. Photo: Kenneth Cappello for Men’s Health

In the interview, Apa also discusses the importance of slowing down a bit in life.

“It’s important to give yourself balance, which is still something I’m trying to learn,” he explains. “Like, to work out hard for three weeks, take a week to chill. Otherwise, you burn yourself out, and I’ve experienced that. But, I mean, look at Dwayne Johnson. He gets it done.”