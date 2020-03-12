Demi Rae Makes Good On 17-Year Dream On ‘American Idol’

Demi Rae made her nine-year-old self very proud.

The 26-year-old singer delivered a wonderful audition on “American Idol”. Rae shared with the judges a book she wrote at age nine, wishing to one day appear on the hit singing competition. She subsequently performed “Mad At You” by Noah Cyrus.

“Have you ever professionally pursued this?” judge Katy Perry asked Rae. “No,” Rae replied, eliciting a collective “Why not?” from all three judges.

“I get really insecure. Because I don’t look like the other girls. It’s really hard with social media and stuff,” Rae explained. “I get anxiety, but the only place I’m comfortable is when I’m doing this.”

“There’s probably not someone who looks like you because you’re supposed to be the one that looks like you,” Perry replied. “You know? That influences all the girls that look like you that feel like they don’t look like anyone else!”

Luke Bryan complimented Rae’s range before telling her: “Now we just need to let you know how great you are and lift you up and get behind you and encourage you every step of the way.”

“If this is how you sing scared to death and with no confidence, I can’t imagine what you’ll be when you realize, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got this,'” said Lionel Richie. “Because that’s what you’re going to need from this point.”

Rae got a yes from judges Bryan and Richie. Perry, meanwhile, snuck a golden ticket to Hollywood inside Rae’s childhood book.