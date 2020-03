Justin Trudeau Shares Update While Self-Isolating After Wife Sophie Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As B.C. confirms seven more cases of COVID-19, the World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, triggering the cancellations of many events across North America and worldwide. Aaron McArthur reports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, developed flu-like symptoms and got tested for the new coronavirus known as COVID-19.

In a press release on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office said she has received a test for the new coronavirus after her symptoms emerged last night following her returned from a trip to the U.K. in which she was doing speaking engagements.

While the prime minister has no symptoms, he is self-isolating.

“The doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the prime minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the release said.

“The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion,” the release continued.

As well, the PMO also said all in-person meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday for the First Minister’s Meeting between Trudeau, federal officials and the provincial and territorial premiers are being postponed.

“We continue to base all our decisions on the best evidence, science, and advice from our highly trained medical professionals and public health officials to protect the wellbeing of Canadians and reduce the risks of COVID-19 to our country,” the statement from the PMO continued.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have urged Canadians to take all necessary precautions and follow medical advice in order to stay safe,” it added. “This is what the Prime Minister and his family are doing.”

On Friday, the PM shared a photo on Twitter of himself working in his home office, from which he’ll meet with his cabinet, premiers and national Indigenous leaders.

Busy day ahead, working from home. Meetings with my cabinet, the country’s premiers, national Indigenous leaders, and more. Staying focused on you. Talk soon. pic.twitter.com/xhAuxscf6N — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

Earlier this week, Sophie confirmed that she had tested positive.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon. Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

She added, “We will get through this situation together. Please share the facts and take your health seriously. I send you all my courage and warm thoughts (but only ‘get better’ hugs from afar!).”

A statement was also released from Trudeau’s office.

“Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” it said, adding that health care workers will “reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau as they deem necessary.”

Public health officials around the world are grappling with the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China late last year.

There are more than 127,000 confirmed cases globally, with roughly 4,700 deaths as a result of the virus.

In Canada, there are 103 confirmed cases and one death so far.