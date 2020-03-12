‘Fast & Furious 9’ Release Pushed To 2021 Due To COVID-19

The next “Fast & Furious” entry is the latest film release to be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

On Thursday, Universal Studios announced that the planned May 22, 2020 release of “F9” has been pushed back by one year to April 2, 2021.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” the studio announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

The move to delay “F9” comes after the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die” was pushed back to November, and the planned release of “A Quiet Place Part II” this weekend was cancelled, with a new date still to be announced.