‘Contagion’ Writer Takes Swipe At Donald Trump For His Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

“Contagion” writer Scott Z. Burns has taken a swipe at the Donald Trump administration amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2011 flick has been watched more recently amid the virus crisis, and Burns spoke to Slate about how he thinks Trump, who has been re-tweeting guides on how to stay safe this week, could be doing more to warn people.

Burns said, when questioned about the president’s discussions on closing the border to Mexico, despite no evidence the virus is spreading: “There was an article that I read in the New York Times yesterday where a public health official in Seattle had said that they’d been aware of community spread for a long time. So it’s already in our country.

“The issue isn’t playing games with our borders; it’s how we take care of people now. It’s stunning to me that our administration can’t put out a clear message on how people can stay safe and what our tools are for understanding the current spread,” the writer shared. “There’s a video on YouTube of a song they did in Vietnam about hand-washing and how important it is. Why isn’t our government putting out public service messages about how to stay safe? That isn’t that hard.”

Scott Z. Burns (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Cinema for Peace Foundation)

Burns also spoke about how a script he wrote 10 years ago was more or less becoming reality.

“It has been very strange to me, whether on social media or in conversations with friends, that people will say to me, ‘This is uncanny how similar it is,'” he said. “And I don’t find it to be that surprising, because the scientists I spoke to, and there were a lot of them, all said that this was a matter of when, not if. So, I guess my feeling as someone who believes in science is that when scientists tell us those things we would do well to listen.”