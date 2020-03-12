Teresa Giudice Is Considering Freezing Her Eggs So She Can Have A Son

Teresa Giudice wants to have a baby boy.

The “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” star talked about her baby plans on Wednesday’s reunion show.

Giudice was asked about having gone through IVF before the birth of her fourth daughter in order to have a son, according to E! News.

“Yes,” she said when asked if she’d try again to have a son with another man. “I would love to have a little boy.”

The 47-year-old added, “I might freeze my eggs… you never know.”

She was also asked about what she’s looking for in another man.

“My first guy was Italian. I want my next one to be Jewish,” Giudice said. “I heard Jewish men make the best husbands.”

She continued, “I want somebody to talk so sweet to me, gentle… I want to be beautiful to him. I’m just done with the whole Italian tough guy. I want something different.”