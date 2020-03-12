David Dobrik Can’t Take The Heat In Latest ‘Hot Ones’ Episode

David Dobrik is taking on the ultimate YouTube challenge.

The YouTube star, who is known for his risk-taking antic on his uber-popular channel with 23 million subscribers, joined Sean Evans on the latest episode of “Hot Ones” and struggled through eating some hot wings.

Dobrik spilled on some behind-the-scenes details about his videos, revealing that wine bottle toss caused a memorable trip to the emergency room and that foam challenge got him in trouble with his neighbour. He also chatted about his collab with Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner and meeting Robert Downey Jr.

“When I imagined this show, I thought it was going to be like, ‘My eyes are gonna be watering,'” he said. “I thought it was going to be like funny. But it’s painful. It’s pain. It’s pain I’m experiencing.”

He added, “It’s not like joyous discomfort.”

But in the end, Dobrik made it to the “final dab”, successfully eating all the hot wings.