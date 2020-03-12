Orlando Bloom Halts ‘Carnival Row’ Filming In Prague, Heads Back To The U.S. ‘To Be Quarantined’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Orlando Bloom is the latest celebrity to head home from filming amid the current coronavirus crisis.

Bloom has been filming “Carnival Row” season two in Prague. However, he revealed on Instagram that the team had been sent home, with him heading back to the U.S to be “quarantined.”

The actor, who is expecting a baby with fiancée Katy Perry, said on his Story: “It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined.”

“We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine,” he added. “Big love everybody, stay safe out there! Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.”

Bloom continued, “In a few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

Bloom’s comments come as Donald Trump put a 30-day ban on anyone travelling from Europe to the U.S., with only U.K. flights allowed into the country.

Numerous movie releases have been pushed back amid the virus outbreak, with events such as the 2020 Junos being cancelled Thursday.