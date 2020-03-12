Jeff Ross Talks The Art Of Roasting With Kevin Nealon

Jeff Ross is the ultimate roastmaster.

On the new episode of “Hiking with Kevin”, Ross joins Kevin Nealon for a walk to talk about his professional career of roasting celebrities.

“Early in the days of my roasting career, people were intimidated, but now it’s almost like I’m their brother or their uncle or their cousin,” he says. “They feel like they know me because I roasted Justin Bieber for them. I vicariously roast people who deserve it sometimes.”

Ross also talks about getting to roast Caitlyn Jenner and explains why he will only roast people who have volunteered to be roasted.

Plus, the comedian admits that despite dishing it out, he’s quite sensitive himself.